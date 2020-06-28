Thunder Signs Devon Hall

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Devon Hall as a, “Substitute Player.” Essentially it’s a remainder of the season contract while the NBA plays in Orlando. The NBA is allowing teams to sign players in the event that a team faces a Covid-19 outbreak and/or injuries. The deal is not a two-way contract.

The Virginia product was originally drafted by the Thunder in the 2nd round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Instead of signing with OKC he went on to play in Australia in the NBL.

He signed with the Thunder on a two-way deal for the 2019-20 season and played the majority of his games with the OKC Blue. He averaged 15 points, nearly six boards, and four assists in 31 games (30 starts) with the Blue.