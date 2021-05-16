Thunder Snap 9 Game Slide, Close Season With Win Over the Clippers

The Thunder entered their season finale playing for something different than they usually do. Draft lottery odds. OKC, with a loss, would tie for the third best odds.

The Clippers rested their biggest names, PG13, Kawhi Leonard, and Rajon Rondo. Despite missing Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Ty Jerome, Kenrich Williams, and Svi Mykhailiuk…the Thunder went out with a bang.

And that’s how Aleksej Pokusevsku played. He handled the point guard duties and did so like he had for years. He started the game going six for six. He also got Isaiah Roby involved who finished with a big time slam. He had 10 points on the night. The Thunder led 35-26 after one.

The game was tight throughout after that though. Serge Ibaka drained a three in the third and finished with 12 points in his first game back after battling through a back injury.

In the fourth, it was still a tight game. Josh Hall hit an impressive and one which was part of a career night for him. He had 25 points and ten boards. His previous career high was ten points.

The Clippers trailed by two when Patrick Patterson, a former Thunder forward, threw down a dunk. That squared it up at 112 with under a minute to play.

The next OKC possession saw Aleksej Pokusevski drill a three pointer. He had a career high 29 points. After a stop, OKC got it back. The Clippers needed a stop. Poku missed a runner, but Moses Brown was there with the follow slam. Brown had 24 points, 18 boards. That was enough to seal it. OKC won 117-112 snapping a nine game skid.

The Thunder finish the season 22-50 and await the Draft Lottery to find out if they’ve landed a top five pick.