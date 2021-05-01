Thunder Suffer Worst Home Loss in NBA history to Pacers

OKC squared off with their final Eastern Conference foe of the regular season and with nothing to play for, they left with a sour taste in their mouth.

Indiana started hot and didn’t stop. Everyone who played scored for the Pacers. They started the game on a 10-0 run which included a Doug McDermott dunk. The former Thunder guard finished with a game high 31 points.

Another former Thunder player went off against his old squad. Domantas Sabonis hit three’s, and one layups, dunks. You name it. He poured in 26 points, but was able to notch 19 rebounds and 14 assists as well. He achieved the triple-double in the first half.

As a whole, the Pacers shot a blistering 64 percent from distance going 21 of 33.

At one point, OKC trailed by as many as 67 points. The NBA record for a loss is 68 points. The Thunder shot 34 percent and only Darius Bazley, Moses Brown, Toney Bradley and Svi Mykhailiuk finished in double figures for the Thunder.

In the end, OKC was dropped in a non competitive game 152-95. The 57 point loss is the worst home loss in NBA history.

Next up, OKC plays host to Chris Paul and his Suns, the top seed in the Western Conference tomorrow night.