Thunder Take Down KD, Nets to Close Out Road Trip Strong

OKC had a chance to do something many thought couldn’t be done. Finish their first big road trip of the season 4-1 and winners of three straight. Standing in their way, the Brooklyn Nets, who welcomed back Kevin Durant after missing three straight due to COVID protocols.

Kyrie Irving didn’t play again missing his fourth game due to personal reasons.

The Thunder got off to a bit of a slow start though as the Nets scorched the Thunder for 41 points in the first quarter. Former OKC guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit a three to help build that lead. He finished with 12 points.

In the second, OKC stormer back. Al Horford drilled a three to tie the game at 51. He had 22 points. OKC trailed by six at the half.

In the third, the Thunder went on a 25-7 run to put the game in serious jeopardy for the Nets. Hami Diallo had a huge slam. He finished with 25 points. One of six Thunder players to finish in double-figures.

In the fourth, a tipped pass from Caris LeVery led to a run out for the Thunder. It ended with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throwing down a dunk plus a foul. He had a team high 31 points on 11-16 shooting.

Kevin Durant tried to make it close late with a pair of and one dunks, but his 36 points weren’t enough as OKC pulled off the 129-116 win over the Nets. The win moved the Thunder to 5-4 on the season with everyone win they’ve had coming on the road.

For OKC, it’s the first time since 2011 that two players (SGA and Hami Daillo) age 22 or younger scored 25 points each. The last two who did were KD and Russell Westbrook.

Next up for the Thunder, they open a four game home stand beginning on Tuesday night when they host the Spurs.