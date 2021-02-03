Thunder Thrash NBA’s Hottest Team 104-87

OKC entered their second straight match up with Houston without the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill. Which typically would be awful considering Houston entered the game on a six game win streak.

OKC came out punching after that brutal first quarter in the first meeting. The Thunder used a steady dose of Al Horford, Darius Bazley and Kenrich Williams early. Bazley opened up with a three to give the Thunder an early lead. He finished with 18.

The Thunder took a five point lead into the second quarter then opened that stanza on a 15-4 run. Kenrich Williams drained a three. He had a team high 19 points, the second most points he’s scored in his career. Then Al Horford connected on an and one layup. He added 17 for OKC. The Thunder were up 11 at the break.

The news wasn’t all good. Lu Dort left the game in the second with what the team called knee soreness. He didn’t not return and no update was given.

In the third, Hami Diallo straight up stole the ball and slammed home a breakaway dunk to keep the lead at 16 for OKC. He had 16 points. His seventh straight game with 10 or more points.

The Thunder pretty much cruised after that winning the contest 104-87. The 87 points allowed is the least the Rockets have scored this season. That coming from the NBA’s 24th ranked defense. Next up for OKC they host Minnesota for a pair of games with the first on Friday.