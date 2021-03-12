Thunder Trade Hami Diallo to the Detroit Pistons

The NBA trade deadline is still a couple of weeks away, but the Thunder are already making deals. OKC traded Hami Diallo to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2027 second round pick and forward Svi Mykhailiuk. That from ESPN.

Oklahoma City is trading guard Hamidou Diallo to Detroit for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021

OKC sends Diallo to new Pistons GM Troy Weaver who was on staff in OKC when the Thunder traded for him on draft night in 2018.

Diallo is having a career season in OKC. He has career highs in points, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage.

Mykhailiuk is averaging seven points, two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes per game.