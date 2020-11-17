Thunder Unveil New “City Edition” Uniforms

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled new “city edition” uniforms on Monday, the 113th anniversary of Oklahoma statehood.

For the first time, a Thunder uniform will have just “Oklahoma” across the jersey, with “Thunder” on the shorts.

“This year’s City Edition uniform truly captures and honors the pride we feel in being Oklahoma’s team,” said Brian Byrnes, the Thunder’s senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “It also is a tribute to the diverse people of our state who are defined by the values of hard work, perseverance and kindness. The uniform’s modern look reflects the state’s 21st-century focus on innovation and forward momentum. Wonderful, inspiring things are happening in this state, and the Thunder is proud to reflect those values.”