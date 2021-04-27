Thunder Upset Celtics, Snap 14 Game Skid & Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

OKC was hoping to get lucky against Boston. They entered their second night of a back to back looking to avoid losing a franchise record 15th straight game and also avoid being eliminated from playoff contention as well.

Lu Dort returned to the lineup and got things going quickly nailing a three. He would add an and one layup before the half and help the Thunder build a six point halftime lead. Dort led OKC with 24 points.

In the second half, former OSU star Marcus Smart picked a pass off from the Thunder and scored in transition to help Boston take the lead. Smart had 14. OKC turned it over 27 times to Boston’s 14.

Boston got down by as many as 10 with just over a minute to play when Payton Pritchard hit a three to cut into the lead. He had a career high 28.

But the Thunder wouldn’t quit, Darius Bazley threw down a monster dunk late. Part of his 21 point night. He added ten boards as well.

However, on the other end Jaylen Brown hit an off balance three pointer to cut OKC’s lead to three. Brown had a game high 39 points, but Boston shot 11 of 49 from distance.

The Thunder would put an end to the contest and break Boston’s press with 16 seconds to play when Isaiah Roby threw down a big dunk. He had 15 along with Ty Jerome.

OKC upset the Celtics to snap their franchise record tying 14 game losing streak with a 119-115 win. Next up for the Thunder, they host the Pelicans on Thursday.