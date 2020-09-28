Thunder Vote event helping Oklahomans get registered to vote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an event-filled morning at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday, but not for basketball. Instead, the Oklahoma City Thunder is helping getting the community registered to vote.

“A lot of this is the awareness factor of making sure people understand that they have the power to vote,” said Paris Lawson, Oklahoma City Thunder Digital Reporter.

Computer screens lit up and mail ready to go.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are getting Oklahoma’s registered to vote in style.

“Just trying to remove as many barriers as possible that people might face when it comes to registering to vote,” Lawson said. “Some are coming for the first time and some maybe just want to check and haven’t checked in a while. Maybe it’s been a few years and wanted to double check that all of their information was correct.”

The arena is open every Saturday leading up to the Oct. 9 deadline to register in Oklahoma.

Visitors were given access to computers, printers, envelopes, and other resources for them to register to vote. They can even get applications for absentee ballots, which would be mailed out later.

For some, Nov. 3 will be their first election to vote in, like 17-year-old Liberty Hagan, who will be 18 by election day.

“I like that they’re wanting people to go vote. They’re pushing that you should go vote and get registered. It’s something that I think everyone should do. It’s really important,” Hagan said.

But the Thunder says their efforts won’t stop after this year.

“This is a permanent effort that will go on. There are elections happening not just at the federal level but also at the state and local level as well,” Lawson said.

“I would definitely go vote. If you have the chance, do it. You have every single voice matters. No matter what,” Hagan said.

Thunder Vote will also be holding community registration events outside the Chesapeake Arena.

LATEST STORIES: