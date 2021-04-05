Thunder Waive Justin Jackson

The Thunder continue to shed veterans as they look to improve draft position. OKC waived Justin Jackson Monday. He appeared in 33 games with three starts.

He averaged 7 points, 2 boards, and nearly 2 assists this season. Jackson garnered some trade interest from teams before the deadline.

Due to injuries and roster moves, OKC did add a couple of players. OKC signed forward Jaylen Hoard to a two-way deal after appearing in 15 games for the Blue. He averaged nearly 10 points and 5 boards in 15 games.

OKC also added guard Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract. He helped lead the Delware Blue Coats to a G-League Finals appearance.