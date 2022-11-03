OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night.

Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder, who had won four straight.

Denver scored the game’s first 13 points as the Thunder missed their first six shots. The Nuggets led 71-57 at halftime behind 23 points from Gordon. Jokic scored just two points in the first half, but he also had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Gordon’s follow dunk over Oklahoma City’s Darius Bazley gave Denver a 75-65 lead, but the Thunder were undeterred. Aleksej Pokusevski’s layup finally gave Oklahoma City a 93-91 lead. The Thunder led 95-93 heading into the fourth.

The Nuggets took control in the final period by holding the Thunder to 7-for-22 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the night fourth in the league with 31.5 points per game, scored just four points in the fourth quarter.

Before the game, OKC got fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The league said Oklahoma City failed to disclose G Josh Giddey’s game availability in “an accurate and timely manner” before its game against Orlando on Tuesday. … Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the first quarter. … Bench was called for a technical foul with 8:07 remaining and the game tied at 101.

The Thunder visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.