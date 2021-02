Thunder’s 2nd Half Season Schedule Set

The Thunder finally know how the back half of their schedule will go this season. The NBA and team announced the rest of the schedule for the 2020-2021 slate.

OKC will endure nine back to back games during the final 36 games. OKC will play 11 games in March, 16 games in April and nine in May. The Thunder have three four game homestands during that stretch as well.

Chris Paul, Buddy Hield, and Russell Westbrook will all make trips to The Peake the last half of the season as well.

vs. Mavericks Thursday, March 11 8:00pm vs. New York Knicks Saturday, March 13 1:00pm vs. Grizzlies Sunday, March 14 1:00pm @ Bulls Tuesday, March 16 7:00pm @ Hawks Thursday, March 18 6:30pm @ Rockets Sunday, March 21 1:00pm @ Timberwolves Monday, March 22 7:00pm vs. Grizzlies Wednesday, March 24 7:00pm vs. Celtics Saturday, March 27 8:00pm vs. Mavericks Monday, March 29 7:00pm vs. Raptors Wednesday, March 31 7:00pm @ Suns Friday, April 2 9:00pm @ TrailBlazers Saturday, April 3 9:00pm vs. Pistons Monday, April 5 6:00pm vs. Hornets Wednesday, April 7 7:00pm vs. Cavaliers Thursday, April 8 7:00pm vs. 76ers Saturday, April 10 8:00pm @ Jazz Tuesday, April 13 8:00pm vs. Warriors Wednesday, April 14 8:00pm @ Pistons Friday, April 16 6:00pm @ Raptors Sunday, April 18 6:00pm @ Wizards Monday, April 19 7:00pm @ Pacers Wednesday, April 21 6:00pm vs. Wizards Friday, April 23 7:00pm @ 76ers Monday, April 26 6:00pm @ Celtics Tuesday, April 27 6:00pm vs. Pelicans Thursday, April 29 8:00pm vs. Pacers Saturday, May 1 7:00pm vs. Suns Sunday, May 2 7:00pm vs. Kings Tuesday, May 4 7:00pm @ Warriors Thursday, May 6 9:00pm @ Warriors Saturday, May 8 9:00pm @ Kings Sunday, May 9 9:00pm @ Kings Tuesday, May 11 9:00pm vs. Jazz Friday, May 14 7:00pm vs. Clippers Sunday, May 16th TBD