Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off with Choctaw returning to action, a major Mid-Del rivalry game, and Classen SAS looking to start the season unbeaten. @DylanBuckingham & @HoldenKrusemark have all the #OKPreps action! pic.twitter.com/qpEb9EhDwZ — KFORsports (@KFORsports) September 8, 2023

Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off with one Oklahoma team who had yet to technically still play a game.

Choctaw returned to action two weeks after a shooting at their opening game of the season. Subsequently, that forced the cancellation of their contest with Santa Fe. The Yellowjackets squared off with Westmoore as they looked to pick up their first win of the season.

Another rivalry game stole the show for the Mid-Del district as Midwest City traveled to Del City for an early season showdown.

Plus, Classen SAS at Northeast squared off with Southeast as the Comets looked to move to 2-0 on the young year.

All that in the video above.