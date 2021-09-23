Thursday Night Heroes, Week 4

Week Four of the Thursday Night Heroes saw a foursome of big time contests, three of which came from our state’s biggest class, 6A.

Westmoore played host to Broken Arrow. BA, the biggest school in the state, battled the Jags with the winner getting their record back to .500 on the season.

As for PC North, they traveled to US Grant looking to stay sharp on the road.

Midwest City took the long drive down to Lawton looking to take down the Wolverines on their home field.

And in 2A Jones took the short drive to square off with Star Spencer.

You can catch all the highlights in the video above.