Week five of the high school football season kicked off with a small helping of contests from around the state.

Carl Albert went on the road to Shawnee and handled the Wolves 70-0.

In Class 6A, Bixby made the trek down the Turner to square off with Southmoore. Bixby hasn’t scored less than 60 the last three weeks and has only allowed 43 points this entire season. Southmoore looked to notch a major upset and pick up their first win of the season.

Chickasha traveled to the metro to do battle with John Marshall. The Bears were in search of win number one on the year while the Fightin’ Chicks hoped to reel in their first district win of the year.

Plus, Bishop McGuinness went to Lawton to square off with Lawton Eisenhower. The Irish fell behind 14-0 early. Could they mount a big comeback for a big road win?

Dylan Buckingham has all that in the highlights above.