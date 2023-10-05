Week six of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of big time 6A battles featuring the east side vs. the west side.

Westmoore squared off with Broken Arrow looking to build on their win over Jenks last week.

As for the Trojans, they traveled to Norman North looking to get back on track.

In 3A, Heritage Hall squared off with Douglass. An Oklahoma commit put on a show in a big win.

Plus, PCO traveled to Capitol Hill and looked to pick up their second win of the season.

Dylan Buckingham and Holden Krusemark have all the action from a busy Thursday night in the video above.