Week 7 of the high school football season is usually the most unique. The fall break week, More games are played on Thursday as opposed to Friday.

There were still a number of important showdowns though. Southmoore traveled to Norman North in search of their first win of the season.

Newcastle looked to keep their district title hopes alive in Class 4A district two as they squared off with Harrah on the road.

Holden Krusemark hit up Washington as the unbeaten Warriors faced upset minded Lindsay who entered the contest 4-2 this season. Plus, Westmoore looking to stay hot against Enid.

There was also a monster showdown in Class 2A district two between Chandler and Crossings Christian with the winner taking a big step towards a district crown.

That and much more in the video above.