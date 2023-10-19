https://x.com/KFORsports/status/1715219643588100154?s=20

It might be one of the biggest slates of Thursday night games high school football has seen in some time.

Two monster district showdowns highlighted the preps action. A battle of unbeatens between Carl Albert and Guthrie. A contest that didn’t disappoint.

Plus, Union traveled to Edmond Santa Fe with the district crown race needing some clarity.

Norman North traveled to Moore for a big showdown with the Lions.

Washington put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Purcell. Could the Dragons force the major upset?

Plus, Harrah traveled to Bethany with playoff implications on the line.

That and much more in the link above!