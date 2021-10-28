Thursday Night Heroes, Week 9

Week 9 of the high school football season kicked off with playoff pushes in full swing.

Midwest City traveled to Stillwater looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. For Stillwater, a win would give them a great chance at hosting a playoff game in the first round.

Plus, Owasso traveled to Moore looking to bounce back from their loss to Mustang last week. Could Moore keep their solid play this season going?

And a battle of the Eagles. Oklahoma Christian Academy hosted Watonga. Both teams entered this showdown 6-2. It was a wild game that came down to the final moments. Dylan Buckingham has all the action in the video above.