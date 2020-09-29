‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe agrees to pay tax debt in suit

by: The Associated Press and Garrett Fergeson

Jeff Lowe, owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, walked away from an interview after he was asked about his ability to care for animals at his zoo.

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) — Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe has agreed to pay up to over $100,000 in delinquent state sales taxes, penalties and interest.

Lowe was accused in a lawsuit by The Oklahoma Tax Commission in June of failing to turn over taxes collected on sales when he took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016.

The Oklahoman reports that under the agreement, Lowe is making a $20,000 down payment and then $2,500 monthly payments to resolve the tax debt.

Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards approved the settlement Sept. 18.

