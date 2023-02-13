GLENDALE, Arizona (KFOR/Storyful) – A timelapse video is making the rounds, showing just how quickly crews must set up and remove extensive halftime Super Bowl performance sets.

Rihanna’s sky-high performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona included suspended platforms, along with multiple ground platforms of different levels, as seen in the video at the top of this story, tweeted by Kara DeFrias.

Rihanna welcomed a baby boy into the world in May of 2022, and her representative confirmed after Sunday night’s performance that congrats are in order, as the new mom is expecting again.