Tinker AFB reduces operations overnight for snow

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Tinker Air Force Base say swing and overnight shifts will be reduced and tomorrow’s day shifts will be delayed due to current weather conditions.

Swing and Graveyard shifts will not be operating overnight Feb. 5-6, with the exception of designated emergency essential personnel.

Day shift for tomorrow, Feb. 6 is authorized a 2-hour delay, but gates will open at normal times.

Tinker officials will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will issue operating status updates as needed.

For more information go to Tinker’s public home page at www.tinker.af.mil or call our Straight Talkline at 734-TALK. Officials ask that you please do NOT call base operations, the Tinker Command Post, or security forces for weather updates.