OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Tinker Air Show is back after four years giving Oklahomans another reason to celebrate ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The show was so popular after only a few hours after opening the gates the Air Force Base announced they were at capacity.

” We did reach capacity fairly early and I think that’s because for the last for years we haven’t had a show for anyone,” said Kimberly Woodruff with Tinker Public Affairs.

As crowds flocked to Tinker Air Force Base for the return of the Air Show, some visitors headed there during the afternoon were in for a surprise.

” I didn’t expect the line to be that long, but I kinda did expect it because you know it’s an air show and my reaction was wow I was surprised that it was that long,” stated Leanna Williams who enjoyed the show from a nearby parking lot.

The show reaching capacity within hours of opening it’s gates forced attendees to take matters into their own hands.

” We found a different spot in some shade and watched it. It was really cool,” said Larson Frazier who enjoyed the show from a nearby parking lot.

Some families even set up in the closet parking lot they could find.

” Once we pulled up here, there was a line of traffic out here so we just decided it was best to get off and come chill and hangout in the Sams parking lot,” said Dj Taber who enjoyed the show from a nearby parking lot.

Although gates closed earlier than expected, that did not stop people from enjoying the fun.

” I was very happy when I saw the F-35 fly over and Fat Albert was also pretty cool,” said Reid Walker who enjoyed the show from a nearby parking lot.

Some added that even watching from afar still gave the same experience.

” Some of the bigger planes did some fly overs where we are now so I felt like we got to see quite a bit of it,” stated Richelle Wingo who enjoyed the show from a nearby parking lot.

If you plan on attending the show on Sunday, Woodruff said getting there early is the best bet. For those that can’t make it, the base will be live streaming the event on Facebook.