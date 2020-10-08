To keep watching KAUT over-the-air, you need to rescan your TV, here’s how

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — To keep watching KFOR’s sister station KAUT Freedom 43 with an antenna, you may need need to rescan your television.

KAUT’s signal is being moved as part of the new Nextgen transmission standard on Oct. 8, 2020.

You may need to new equipment to receive the new signal or you will need to rescan your televisions.

KFOR’s signal will not be impacted.

If you receive KAUT through a cable or satellite provider, you don’t have to do anything.

In order to re-scan your TV, there are just a few quick steps you need to take:

Grab the remote.

Push the “Input” or “Menu” button.

Scroll through the options. You’ll want to select either “Channel,” “Setup” or “TV” based on your television set.

Select “Scan” or “Auto-Scan.”

Hit “Start.”

Here are step-by-step graphics to help in the process if you have an LG TV

Step 1 (LG)

Step 2 (LG)

LG

Step 3 (LG)

Here are step-by-step graphics to help if you have a Samsung TV.

Step 1 (Samsung)

Step 2 (Samsung)

Step 3 (Samsung)

Here are step-by-step instructions for Vizio TVs.

(Vizio)

Step 1 (Vizio)

Step 2 (Vizio)

Step 3 (Vizio)

Step 4 (Vizio)

Step 5 (Vizio)

