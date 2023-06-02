Sponsored Content – Academy Sports + Outdoors – Sponsored Content

Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott.

In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Brooke Ouzts from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Academy wants you to know that summer is upon us and you should get outdoors! Academy is a great place to find deals on all your outdoor gear. With 13 locations in the state of Oklahoma, Academy is there when you need it this summer.

Now through July 4th, all military and first responders can receive 10% off their in-store or online purchase. Show your military or first responder ID for in-store purchases or redeem online at academy.com/discount. This offer is valid for all branches of the military and valid for both active and non-active members.

For more information please visit Academy.com or your local Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

