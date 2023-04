GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A toddler drowned in a pool late Sunday afternoon, according to Guthrie Fire Department.

The Guthrie Fire Department responded to scene around 5 p.m. near the 400 West Industrial, when they arrived the toddler had been in the water for an unknown amount of time.

The toddler who was a year and half old was administered CPR and taken to Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.