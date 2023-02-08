WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KFOR) – A toilet paper company is offering the opportunity to recycle old love letters for a good cause this Valentine’s Day.

Who Gives A Crap (WGAC) is an eco-friendly toilet paper company who has been working to help those who do not have access to toilets worldwide.

According to WGAC, 2 billion people don’t have access to a toilet. This contributes to roughly 289,000 kids under the age of five dying of diarrheal diseases every year caused by poor water and sanitation.

Beginning February 8, WGAC is asking for old love letter donations to be recycled into toilet paper. “Flush Your Ex” is a way to “turn your ex’s empty promises into something actually useful this Valentine’s Day.” says WGAC.

“Send us your cursed correspondence – the sappy compliments, bad poetry, any other paper remnants taking up psychic space in your sock drawer – and we’ll deliver it to our production facilities to be transformed into eco-friendly TP.” said the company.

“Crappy” love letters can be sent to 8605 Santa Monica Blvd., PMB 62559, West Hollywood, California 90069-4109 United States.

For more information on Who Gives A Crap, visit their website.

For more information on how to “flush your ex”, visit this link.