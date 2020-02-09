Tonkawa begins new film festival

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Filmmakers from across the U.S. including Los Angeles, New York and Texas will be traveling to the small town of Tonkawa to screen their films in March.

On March 6-7, the Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce will host the town’s first annual Tonkawa Film Festival at Wilkin Hall on the Northern Oklahoma College campus.

The short films will be screened in 5 blocks and after each block, there will be a Q&A with the visiting filmmakers.

Friday, March 6 will begin at noon with a reception at Tonkawa’s new art center.

Saturday will kick-off with a lunch open to the public which helps raise funds to support the festival sponsored by the Masonic Lodge, followed by a one of kind film festival parade through downtown Tonkawa.

An awards banquet will finish out the festival where awards will be given for Drama, Comedy, Animation, Documentary, Student, and Horror as well as a ‘Best of Fest’ award for a $500 cash prize.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online or in-person at the Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10/day or $15 for both days.

Sponsorships are also still available.

For more information about the festival as well as the films being screened, click here.