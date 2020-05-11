Topgolf OKC reopens after “heartbreaking” closure due to pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Topgolf in Oklahoma City is the first of all of the Topgolf locations in the United States to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic shut them down for several weeks.

It’s a time to celebrate for the Sanchez family. It’s Faustino’s birthday and their daughter just had a baby.

On top of that, Faustino gets to celebrate at one of his favorite spots.

“First of all I love playing golf. and what better place to practice on your swing plus also the food is fantastic and the drinks are fantastic,” Faustino Sanchez said.

Topgolf OKC surveyed staff and customers to see if people were ready to come back.

“The overwhelming response from our guests in Oklahoma City is they can’t wait to see us open and they’re very grateful we’re taking our time,” Jay Molinar, National Director of Operations at Topgolf, said.

About half of the around 350 employees in OKC will be back at work day one while the rest will be phased back in.

A trying time for businesses small and large.

“The last six to eight weeks in a nut shell have been heartbreaking. There are over 20,000 associates that call TopGolf home. They come here each and every day and rely on our company to put food on the table,” Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Craig Kessler said.

They are hoping the safety protocols they put in place will ease any worries of coming back to the golfing destination.

“The entire area is disinfected between every single group, the clubs, the balls, everything will be wiped down to make sure we’re as clean as possible,” Kessler said.

These clear dividers act as a barrier to nearby guests. Meanwhile hitting from the tee is already 11 feet from your neighbor.

“There’s this universal truth that people want to break bread with those that they love, and we think it’s our duty to give people a safe environment to do just that,” Kessler said.

For more information, visit their website here.