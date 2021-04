Pauls Valley, Okla. (KFOR) – A tornado touched down east of Pauls Valley around midnight. Garvin County Officials say seven to eight building were damaged, and no injuries have been reported. The tornado warning expired at 12:37 a.m.

There is currently a Flash Flood Warning in the area of Pauls Valley, Wynnewood and Elmore City.

