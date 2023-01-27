Here comes the Arctic Air! Arrives Saturday Night / Sunday. Then it’s below freezing all next week with waves of wintry precipitation! Expect significant accumulations of sleet / snow and some freezing rain. Also expect hazardous and dangerous travel conditions with sleet and snow accumulations on roadways which could lead to school closings next week. Stay weather aware!
