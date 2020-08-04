Tracking the Tropics: Isaias continues to strengthen ahead of landfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Isaias strengthened into a hurricane again Monday night ahead of its landfall. Its maximum sustained winds went from 70 mph at 5 p.m. to 85 mph by 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Isaias was about 60 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina, and about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as of 8 p.m. The storm was moving north-northeast at 18 mph, the NHC said, which was up from the 13 mph movement Monday afternoon.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
Isaias will remain east of the South Carolina coast before making landfall on the South Carolina coast just before midnight, NHC said.
A tornado watch was issued for Sampson County at 5 p.m.
Areas just east of the Interstate 95 corridor are forecast to receive the most rain — more than 6 in some parts — as the center of the storm will pass through the area.
Fayetteville and Cumberland County could see more than 5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm.
It remains in effect until Tuesday at 2 p.m.
As of 9 p.m., 30 counties in central, eastern, and coastal North Carolina were under a tornado watch.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.
