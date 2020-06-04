Traffic: Work on I-235 may cause you to slow down near I-44 on Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you travel northbound I-235 you need to know about some lane narrowing.

There will be intermittent delays between N.W. 50th and westbound I-44 from 8:000 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday to remove a barrier wall.



Work on the I-235/I-44 interchange continues through 2021; expect lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures



Drivers should be alert to the following traffic impacts in the I-235/US-77 construction zone at I-44 for ongoing reconstruction and widening that continues through 2021:



• Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and along eastbound and westbound I-44 between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B



• Both I-235 and I-44 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends. Eastbound and westbound I-44 lanes are shifted to the south through spring 2020.



• Westbound I-44 traffic planning to exit to northbound I-235/US-77 or southbound I-235/US-77 must stay in the far right lane starting at Kelley Ave. (mm 128B) as they cannot access the exits from the through lanes while traffic is shifted to the south.



• Motorists using the northbound I-235 off-ramp to westbound I-44 (mm 127) will need to come to a complete stop and wait to merge onto I-44 intermittently through May to allow more room for I-235 bridge beam installation work in that area. Drivers should use extreme caution and be alert to flaggers directing traffic on the ramp.



• Eastbound I-44 between Western Ave. and Kelley Ave. has limited merge areas at ramps. Motorists should be prepared to stop and yield when entering I-44 in these areas.



• Drivers are advised to use extra caution when merging onto southbound I-235/US-77 from N. 63rd St. as this on-ramp is shifted and there is a limited merge area.



• The N. 63rd St. ramp from northbound I-235/US-77 will be narrowed to two lanes at the intersection with right turns allowed from the thru-lane starting through May.



• Northbound I-235 motorists who want to exit at N. 50th St. (mm 4A) will need to be in the far right lane starting at N. 36th St. through spring.



• Motorists also should expect intermittent ramp closures throughout the project.



• Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use their Off Broadway alternate routes of I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.

More information: https://www.ok.gov/odot/I-235_I-44_interchange.html

SH-74 ramps close at N.W. 50th St. and N.W. Expressway Friday

The northbound SH-74 on-ramp from N.W. 50th St. and the northbound SH-74 off-ramp to N.W. Expressway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for safety device repairs. All lanes of northbound SH-74 will remain open. Drivers will need to locate an alternate route.

Ongoing Construction Projects:

Northbound I-35 lanes shifted at N. E. 50th St. through summer 2020

Northbound I-35 lanes are now shifted to the east onto the new Deep Fork bridge between N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) and the I-44 interchange (mm 133) through summer 2020. Other ongoing traffic impacts include:

• Southbound I-35 remains narrowed to two lanes between the I-44 interchange (mm 133) and N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) through early summer 2020.

• Motorists can expect intermittent closures of the eastbound I-44 ramp to southbound I-35 through early summer 2020.

• Northbound I-35 off-ramp to N.E. 63rd St./Bryant Ave. (mm 132B) is closed through early summer 2020.

• Southbound I-35 on-ramp (mm 132B) from E. Frontage Rd. at Bryant Ave. is closed.

• Southbound I-35 E. Frontage Rd. is closed to thru-traffic from N.E. 63rd St. to N.E. 50th St. through early summer 2020.

Alternate route options include SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and I-44.

I-40 remains narrowed at Choctaw Rd. through summer 2020

Westbound I-40 will remain narrowed to two lanes between Choctaw Rd. (mm 166) and Harrah-Newalla Rd. (mm 172) through mid-summer 2020 and drivers can continue to expect intermittent lane closures and lane shifts in the work zone. Eastbound I-40 is now open to three lanes.



Western Ave. narrowed to one lane at I-44 early June 2020

Western Ave. is narrowed to one lane in each direction over I-44, between N.W. 55th St. and N.W. 51st. St., through early June 2020 for a bridge rehabilitation project. Left turn lanes and ramps will remain open throughout the project.

I-44 and SH-74/Lake Hefner Pkwy narrows through early summer 2020

East and westbound I-44 and north and southbound SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway will be intermittently narrowed at various locations between I-40 (mm 120B) and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. intermittently through early summer for surface work.

US-77/Broadway Ext. narrows between Edmond and Oklahoma City through early summer 2020

Southbound US-77/Broadway Ext. will be intermittently narrowed between Comfort Dr. in Edmond and Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. intermittently through early summer 2020 for surface work.

SH-152/Airport Rd. ramps at Council Rd. shifted for turnpike project

The following traffic impacts are a part of an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority project:

• East and westbound SH-152/Airport Rd. is narrowed to one lane between Council Rd. and S.W. 59th St. and the westbound SH-152 off-ramp to Council Rd. has shifted to the east.



US-81/I-40 Business/SH-66 bridge narrowed, lanes shifted at S.E. 22nd St. in El Reno through summer 2021

Northbound and southbound US-81/I-40 Business/SH-66 traffic is shifted between S.E. 22nd St. and Elm St. in El Reno to a detour just to the east of the bridge through summer 2021 as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project. The detour is one lane in each direction and wide loads are restricted. Use extra caution in the detour, especially at the temporary railroad crossing near Elm St., which will have lights and signs to warn drivers.

OKC Boulevard work continues through spring 2020

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures on the new Oklahoma City Boulevard between E.K. Gaylord Blvd./Shields Ave. and just east of Klein Ave., near Western Ave. for additional work by the City of Oklahoma City for landscaping. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signage and should plan extra travel time in the area. Harvey Ave. is not accessible from the Oklahoma City Boulevard. Southbound Walker Ave. is narrowed to one lane between S.W. Second St. and S.W. Sixth St. through spring 2020 for resurfacing.

Douglas Blvd., N.E. 10th St. narrowed to one lane in Midwest City

Douglas Blvd. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between N.E. 10th St. and Cardinal Place in Midwest City as part of a City of Midwest City project. Additionally, east and westbound N.E. 10th St. is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Douglas Blvd as part of the same project.

S.E. 29th St. narrowed to one lane at Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City through summer 2020

S.E. 29th St. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Midwest Blvd. and Douglas Blvd. through late summer 2020 as part of a City of Midwest City project.

Oklahoma Ave. in Okarche intermittently narrows through fall 2020

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and lane shifts, as well as temporary sidewalk closures, on Oklahoma Ave./County Line Rd. between US-81/Main St. and First St. in Okarche through fall 2020 for pavement/sidewalk reconstruction in partnership with the Town of Okarche. Construction also will impact on-street parking on Oklahoma Ave. during various phases of the project. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to plan for delays in the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with the possibility of some weekend closures as necessary.

Check www.oktraffic.org for real-time traffic information

