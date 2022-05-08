MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents reveal new details in a Moore teen’s killing last month.

A third juvenile, Austin Schumann, 17, has been charged with first degree murder for his involvement.

“It’s tragic. It’s tragic for everyone involved,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson with the Moore Police Department. “We have three juveniles that are in custody and one person that’s dead.”

The deadly incident happened on April 3, near NW 26th Street and N Santa Fe Ave. It was initially thought to be a car crash.

However, further investigation revealed that the victim sustained gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victim, identified as Raul Fraire-Valdonvinos, 18, appeared to have been shot before the crash.

Court documents reveal that Schumann, along with Julian Perez, 15, and Valetin Chavez, 15, asked Fraire-Valdonvinos to come inside a house on Santa Fe Ave. When the victim refused, Schumann allegedly “started calling him names.”

According to the documents, the trio then met the victim outside at his car and Perez “said something to the victim about giving him something.” He “then shot the pistol at the victim,” the documents say.

“The three involved juveniles were likely involved in a sort of drug transaction with the victim,” said Lt. Johnson.

The court documents go on to allege the three teens “were going to rob the victim of his property.”

Schumann’s cell phone was obtained by investigators. According to the court documents, the day before the shooting, the 17-year-old allegedly sent a text message where he mentioned Perez “got a pole, slang for firearm, so they can ‘book’ people.” The documents say “book” is used as a slang term for “rob.”

Schuman also looked at photographs of Fraire-Valdovinos on his cell phone two hours before the shooting and three hours after, according to court records.

Both Perez and Chavez’s initial court hearing was held Tuesday. A court date for Schumann hasn’t been set yet.

Lt. Johnson said investigators are still looking for other persons of interest and this is not a closed case.