Train containing hazardous material derails in Wynnewood; immediate area evacuated for several hours

Emergency personnel respond to a trail derailment in western Wynnewood. The immediate area was evacuated because hazardous material leaked out of two of the derailed cars. Photo credit: Jimmie Allen

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – A train containing hazardous material derailed in the western part of Wynnewood early Saturday, and firefighters evacuated the immediate area after it was discovered that some of the material had leaked.

The train derailed 11 cars of mixed freight at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by Amy Casas, Director of Corporate Communications for BNSF Railway.

Two of the derailed cars were leaking Sodium hydrosulfide on railroad property, according to the news release.

The National Library of Medicine describes Sodium hydrosulfide as a colorless to light-yellow liquid solution that is “corrosive to metals and tissue” and is “used in paper pulping, manufacturing dyes and dehairing hides.”

“BNSF is working with the local fire department to respond and mitigate the situation. Out of precaution, the local fire department has ordered an evacuation of residents living in close proximity of the incident location,” Casas said in the news release.

BNSF also had their emergency response teams and environmental response experts at the scene, working with local emergency responders to contain the leak.

Wynnewood Fire Department officials posted on the department’s Facebook page at 8:22 a.m. that evacuated residents were clear to return home. Officials also said that railroad personnel would be cleaning up for several more hours.

What caused the derailment is under investigation, according to the news release.