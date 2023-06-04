MARLOW, Okla. (KFOR) – A train derailed and overturned Sunday afternoon near Memorial and Railroad Street in Marlow, according to Comanche Police.

Drone video of the incident captured by Nathan Mackey.

Neighbors nearby were told to stay away from the scene as officials began working.

Rosie Poeling said it happened in front of her house and that she heard a loud bang when the crash occurred.

“It sounded like multiple fighter jets were right on top of my house,” said Poeling. I was on the phone with my sister & told her I bet the train derailed.”

Train derailment in front of Poeling’s home.

KFOR has a team headed out to the area right now, so far officials have not confirmed if there are any injuries from this or what caused the crash.

Neighbors have said that federal vehicles are on the scene as of 2 p.m.