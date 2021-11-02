Metro trial underway in deadly dog mauling case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A metro man is on trial for manslaughter after his dogs killed an 82-year old woman.

Cecille Short was mauled to death after she and her small dog were attacked by Antwon Burks‘ two dogs in April 2017.

It has taken four years to get to trial but opening statements began on Tuesday morning.

Officers testified during an earlier preliminary hearing that ten shots were fired at Burks’ dogs, killing one.

Court records show neighbors complained about Burks’ dogs running loose in the neighborhood before the deadly attack.

Burks has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

