OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional and supported the ability of Tribal nations to govern without interference.

The decision was 7-2 in favor of upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act, also known as ICWA.

“It validates a law we really needed in this country in 1978 and still need today,” said Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

ICWA was passed by U.S. Congress in 1978.

The law was written because Native children were being adopted by non-Native children at an alarmingly high rate.

“Before 1978, the century before, you had about a third of Native children adopted away from tribal lands,” said Hoskin Jr.

Despite its relevance, the Cherokee Chief said ICWA is often misunderstood.

“Sometimes it gets understood that it’s, forget the best interest of the child there’s a dictate in ICWA that says you got to put them with an Indian home. That’s not how it works,” said Hoskin Jr.

Instead, ICWA requires Tribal input in decisions over adoption or permanent placement of Native children.

“It makes sure that we protect our children which is so critical to us,” said Choctaw Chief Gary Batton. “In Choctaw nation we say faith, family and culture, and it’s all about the protection of our culture and exercising our sovereignty.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion.

Before the court stood three main issues over ICWA:

It exceeds federal authority Infringes state sovereignty Discriminates on the basis of race

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch had the strongest language in favor of ICWA, and Tribal sovereignty more broadly.

“Answering these questions requires a full view of the Indian-law bargain struck in our Constitution,” said Gorsuch, referring to the issues taken into consideration. “Under the terms of that bargain, Indian Tribes remain independent sovereigns with the exclusive power to manage their internal matters.”

He went on to be more forthright.

Hoskin Jr. said it’s “touching” to hear words like, which go beyond the scope of Thursday’s decision.

“This is a Justice that knows his history and he knows the legal principals on which Indian Country’s rights, our sovereignty rests, and that’s really important,” said Hoskin Jr.

Chief Batton pushed back on the idea that ICWA discriminated on the basis of race.

He said Tribal nations were established long before the founding and creation of the United States, and instead ICWA is about respecting the relationship with those original Nations.

“It speaks volumes for tribal sovereignty. It means that our treaties between the United States and the Nation – again, the nation of Choctaw nation – entered a long time ago are still in existence today,” said Batton.

“States have virtually no role to play when it comes to Indian affairs,” said Gorsuch.

Reaction to the Supreme Court decision poured in from across Oklahoma on Thursday.

“The decision by the United States Supreme Court to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act aligns with our long history of working diligently and effectively to protect the best interests of First American children and families. We believe strong families are the foundation of a strong nation, which reinforces the need to offer children and families facing difficult circumstances the support they deserve. We will continue our work to protect children, support families, and engage communities, because those efforts make all of Oklahoma and our country stronger.”

Bill Anoatubby, Governor of The Chickasaw Nation

“Since 1978, the Indian Child Welfare Act has protected vulnerable children from being taken from their tribal communities and culture during custody or guardianship proceedings,” said Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) and Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03), Co-Chairs of the Congressional Native American Caucus the co-chairs. “This landmark decision rightly upholds protections for Native children and reaffirms the sovereign rights of tribal governments. We applaud the Supreme Court in rejecting these challenges and standing with Native American children and their right to remain in their own cultures.”

“I am pleased to learn that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act. This important piece of legislation protects the health and welfare of Native children and continues to acknowledge the tribal sovereignty of Oklahoma’s 38 federally recognized tribes. The ICWA legislation aimed to protect Native children from the atrocities of the past and erasure of their culture and traditions. The ruling will ensure future generations of Native children are safer from harm,” said Oklahoma House Democrat Leader Cyndi Munson.