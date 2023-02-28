PHOENIX, Ariz. (KFOR/Storyful) – A kitten in Phoenix, Arizona was injured and trapped in the median of a busy interstate, when a trooper who was using radar to find speeders heard her persistent meows.

Motorcycle Trooper Patrick Stoner was working along I-10 when he spotted the injured kitten.

He is seen in the video at the top of this story holding the young cat and telling her to watch for speeders with him.

Backup arrived to take the kitten in a patrol unit so that she could be safely transported.

Her injuries required the amputation of one leg, but her story ends happily, as she was adopted by Trooper Spencer’s family, which named her “Cheddar.”

Video also shows a 3-legged Cheddar playing at her new home.

“We’re happy to report ‘Cheddar’ is now living her best life with the Stoner family!” the Arizona Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook.