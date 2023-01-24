LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (KFOR/Storyful) – A terrified, meowing black cat huddled against a concrete barrier along a busy interstate in Ohio as vehicles whizzed by, just inches from the feline.

A motorist called the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Trooper Katie Thomas was the first to respond.

Video at the top of this story shows Thomas and a good Samaritan, who also stopped to help along I-475, trying to rescue the cat, as he darted underneath the trooper’s vehicle and into the wheel well.

He continued to meow, as Trooper Thomas struggled to pull out the little guy, before putting him into the back of her patrol car.

Thomas took the cat to the Toledo Humane Society, where employees promptly named the lucky guy “Trooper.”

“Trooper has since found his forever home with a local family!” OSHP posted on Facebook.

The Toledo Humane Society posted this picture of Trooper on his adoption day, and wrote, “Trooper is certainly happy to be safe and living his best life with his new forever family! A BIG thank you to these two brave women who rescued him!”