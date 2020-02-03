Troopers investigating deadly crash involving semi-truck, train

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators are still looking into a deadly accident between a semi-truck and a train.
On Sunday night, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident about five miles north of Okarche.
Officials say one person died as a result of the crash.
According to an accident report, investigators say 52-year-old Timothy Potter was driving a semi-truck westbound on E0840 County Rd. At some point, he stopped before the railroad tracks to examine his trailer.
Officials say he pulled forward and was hit by a Union Pacific train.
Potter was pronounced dead at the scene.
35.725879-97.976441