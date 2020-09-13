Tropical Storm Sally entering the Gulf, Hurricane watches issued for part of Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Sally is the eighteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

A west-northwest track will continue Saturday and into Sunday. The storm is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane status Monday. The exact position of the center is uncertain. A landfall is possible along the Northwest Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, or Louisiana coast. It’s proximity to our coast will greatly determine the impacts.

ALERTS: A Hurricane Watch is in place for Jackson, southern Mobile, and southern Baldwin counties. A tropical storm watch has been issued for coastal NW FL. A storm surge watch has been issued for Jackson, southern Mobile and Baldwin counties. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for George, Mobile, Baldwin and our NW FL counties until Thursday morning.







RAINFALL: Sally will likely be a slow-moving tropical cyclone. This means rounds of heavy, tropical downpours for Lower Alabama, Mississippi, and Northwest Florida. Right now, the highest rainfall totals will likely fall along and south of the I-10 corridor. Some areas may pick up 8-12″ of rain through the end of next week. The amounts will run lower the farther inland you head.



WINDS: Tropical storm force winds are likely to occur close to the coast. The chances are also in the moderate range inland. The hurricane-force wind potential is very low, mainly at the coast.

SURGE: The highest surge potential will likely occur over Coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Some spots could see 3-6′. Coastal Alabama is forecast to receive 2-4′ mainly during high tide cycles. Amounts will run lower in Northwest Florida. Keep in mind…these totals will likely change in the days to come.











Possible hazards from Sally Monday through Wednesday

It is important to stay updated through the weekend. The forecast track will continue to change with new updated from the National Hurricane Center.