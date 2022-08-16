CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KFOR/Storyful) – A truck, contracted by Walmart, was carrying ground beef when its driver ran off the side of a highway and plowed into a concrete barrier in Charlotte, North Carolina, bursting into flames.

The video at the top of this story shows the fiery crash from three different angles, including fire crews extinguishing the blaze, revealing thousands of pounds of burned ground beef.

Fire crews got the blaze under control within 22 minutes, however Interstate 77 N remained closed for hours after the August 16th crash.

The driver, Curtis Wesley Lyons, was able to escape with minor injures. He was treated by paramedics and then cited for failure to maintain a lane.

As reported by WCNC, Walmart released the following statement regarding the August 16th crash: “This morning one of our trucks was involved in a one-vehicle accident. Our thoughts are with our associate as he is receiving medical attention and wish him a speedy recovery.”

The nearby bridge, seen in the video, was reportedly undamaged.