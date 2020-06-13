Trump campaign manager says 2nd rally in Tulsa possible

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – With a week until President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, the president’s re-election campaign manager said there might be a second rally in the city.

Brad Parscale said on Twitter Friday that over 300,000 tickets have been RSVP’d for Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Friday, June 19, and that a second event in Tulsa is possible.

Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020

Next Friday’s rally will be held at 8 p.m. at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Trump also plans to visit Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. He has not held a rally since early March, when all in-person campaign events halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming rally has been the subject of criticism.

The event is being held in Tulsa, the location of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on June 19, the date of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, lambasted Trump’s decision to hold the rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” Harris said on Twitter.

Al Green, a Texas congressman and Congressional Black Caucus member, also blasted the rally on Twitter, saying, “A Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of #TulsaMassacre) on Juneteenth (a day of emancipation recognition) is more than a slap in the face to African Americans; it is overt racism from the highest office in the land. #RejectRacism.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt welcomed the rally, issuing the following statement:

“We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state. The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2, and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibly and safely reopening.

I am excited to welcome President Trump to Tulsa next week and for Oklahomans to show the world how we are a Top 10 state.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Trump’s rally will be held as coronavirus is on the rise in Oklahoma. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma climbed by 222 in the past 24 hours, according to OSDH’s COVID-19 report on Friday.

Rally attendees are required to sign a waiver saying they won’t hold the campaign responsible if they contract COVID-19 in the crowd.

The waiver is on the Trump campaign’s website and part of the RSVP process says the following:

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.” Trump rally waiver