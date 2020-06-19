Campaign releases updates on Tulsa Trump rally tickets, requirements

Follow the Storms
Pres. Donald Trump talks to Anna Wiernicki at the White House on Wednesday, June 17 (Nexstar)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Trump Campaign has released a rally update for the event in Tulsa on Saturday.

The Doors will open at 3:00 p.m.

The campaign anticipates there being long lines that will last all day. They advise you to arrive early.

They also offer these suggestions but not required by the campaign:

– Wear comfortable shoes

– Wear sunscreen

– Bring water

– Have snacks handy

– Keep your weapons at home (you won’t be able to enter with a sidearm or knife, we assume)

– Please limit personal items. Pack a light purse (they will more than likely search all bags)

– Bring a photo ID

– If you bring a poster, be prepared to leave it at the door. You’ll be given a sign once inside.

– Be respectful of protestors, even if they aren’t respectful to you.

– Be polite and have fun!

NOT PERMITTED IN THE VENUE

– Homemade signs or banners

– Professional Cameras with a detachable lens

– Tripods, Monopods, or Selfie Sticks

– Backpacks or large bags

Here is other information provided by the Trump Campaign:

You DO have to SIGN UP! 

You do HAVE to enter a confirmation code (received by email or cell phone)

and enter that code BEFORE your registration is completed, 

THEN you will see a screen that says “Confirmed” or something of that nature.

IF you did not get that, that is all we know!

