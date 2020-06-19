Campaign releases updates on Tulsa Trump rally tickets, requirements

Pres. Donald Trump talks to Anna Wiernicki at the White House on Wednesday, June 17 (Nexstar)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Trump Campaign has released a rally update for the event in Tulsa on Saturday.

The Doors will open at 3:00 p.m.

The campaign anticipates there being long lines that will last all day. They advise you to arrive early.

They also offer these suggestions but not required by the campaign:

– Wear comfortable shoes

– Wear sunscreen

– Bring water

– Have snacks handy

– Keep your weapons at home (you won’t be able to enter with a sidearm or knife, we assume)

– Please limit personal items. Pack a light purse (they will more than likely search all bags)

– Bring a photo ID

– If you bring a poster, be prepared to leave it at the door. You’ll be given a sign once inside.

– Be respectful of protestors, even if they aren’t respectful to you.

– Be polite and have fun!

NOT PERMITTED IN THE VENUE

– Homemade signs or banners

– Professional Cameras with a detachable lens

– Tripods, Monopods, or Selfie Sticks

– Backpacks or large bags

Here is other information provided by the Trump Campaign:

You DO have to SIGN UP! You do HAVE to enter a confirmation code (received by email or cell phone) and enter that code BEFORE your registration is completed, THEN you will see a screen that says “Confirmed” or something of that nature. IF you did not get that, that is all we know!