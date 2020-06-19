Campaign releases updates on Tulsa Trump rally tickets, requirements

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Trump Campaign has released a rally update for the event in Tulsa on Saturday.
The Doors will open at 3:00 p.m.
The campaign anticipates there being long lines that will last all day. They advise you to arrive early.
They also offer these suggestions but not required by the campaign:
– Wear comfortable shoes
– Wear sunscreen
– Bring water
– Have snacks handy
– Keep your weapons at home (you won’t be able to enter with a sidearm or knife, we assume)
– Please limit personal items. Pack a light purse (they will more than likely search all bags)
– Bring a photo ID
– If you bring a poster, be prepared to leave it at the door. You’ll be given a sign once inside.
– Be respectful of protestors, even if they aren’t respectful to you.
– Be polite and have fun!
NOT PERMITTED IN THE VENUE
– Homemade signs or banners
– Professional Cameras with a detachable lens
– Tripods, Monopods, or Selfie Sticks
– Backpacks or large bags
Here is other information provided by the Trump Campaign:
You DO have to SIGN UP!
You do HAVE to enter a confirmation code (received by email or cell phone)
and enter that code BEFORE your registration is completed,
THEN you will see a screen that says “Confirmed” or something of that nature.
IF you did not get that, that is all we know!