WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign says six staffers helping set up for Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director said in a statement. “No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.”

Information form NBC Contributed to this report.