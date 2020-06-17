Trump Campaign’s top surrogates announced for Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has announced its top surrogates for the president’s upcoming rally in Tulsa.
Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale and National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee and Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle will lead more than 50 surrogates in campaigning for the president on Saturday during the Make America Great Again rally at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., according to a Trump Campaign news release.
“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election campaign is unmatched, and our surrogates are fired up and ready to spread President Trump’s America First agenda across the Sooner State,” Parscale said. “With more than one million requests to attend Saturday’s rally, it remains clear that the American people are ready to defeat Biden’s socialist agenda and re-elect President Trump.”
Several state and national leaders are listed as campaign surrogates in the news release. The list of surrogates is as follows:
Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK)
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell (R-OK)
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)
Senator James Lankford (R-OK)
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer
Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK)
Congressman Frank Lucas (R-OK)
Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)
Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK)
Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA)
Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH)
Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN)
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)
Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN)
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY)
Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY)
Michael Glassner, Trump 2020 Chief Operating Officer
Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications
Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor
Jason Miller, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor
Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director
Tommy Hicks, Republican National Committee Co-Chair
Pam Bondi, Former Attorney General of Florida and Former Special Advisor to President Trump
Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, Inc.
Sean Duffy, Former Congressman (R-WI)
Herman Cain, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chair
Pastor Darrell Scott, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chair
Diamond and Silk, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chairs
Speaker T.W. Shannon, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Dr. Carol Swain, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Rep. James White, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
KCarl Smith, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Corrin Rankin, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Deneen Borelli, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Jack Brewer, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Kiyan Michael, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Dr. Alveda King, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Sharon LeVell, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Madgie Nicolas, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Rev. C.L. Bryant, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Diante Johnson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Stacy Washington, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Cecilia Johnson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Chairman Glenn McCall, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Terrence K. Williams, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Calvin Tucker, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
David Harris Jr., Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
Paris Dennard, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member
The rally will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Trump tweeted that almost one million people said they want to attend. Tulsa officials on Wednesday said they’re anticipating about 100,000 people.