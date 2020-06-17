Trump Campaign’s top surrogates announced for Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. in March. Trump’s re-election campaign is planning a large indoor rally next week raising concern among health experts about how it might spread the coronavirus. Oklahoma health authorities say anyone who attends a large public event should get tested for COVID-19 shortly after. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has announced its top surrogates for the president’s upcoming rally in Tulsa.

Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale and National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee and Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle will lead more than 50 surrogates in campaigning for the president on Saturday during the Make America Great Again rally at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., according to a Trump Campaign news release.

“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election campaign is unmatched, and our surrogates are fired up and ready to spread President Trump’s America First agenda across the Sooner State,” Parscale said. “With more than one million requests to attend Saturday’s rally, it remains clear that the American people are ready to defeat Biden’s socialist agenda and re-elect President Trump.”

Several state and national leaders are listed as campaign surrogates in the news release. The list of surrogates is as follows:

Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK)

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell (R-OK)

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer

Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK)

Congressman Frank Lucas (R-OK)

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK)

Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN)

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ)

Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN)

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

Michael Glassner, Trump 2020 Chief Operating Officer

Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications

Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor

Jason Miller, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor

Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director

Tommy Hicks, Republican National Committee Co-Chair

Pam Bondi, Former Attorney General of Florida and Former Special Advisor to President Trump

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, Inc.

Sean Duffy, Former Congressman (R-WI)

Herman Cain, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chair

Pastor Darrell Scott, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chair

Diamond and Silk, Black Voices for Trump Co-Chairs

Speaker T.W. Shannon, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Dr. Carol Swain, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Rep. James White, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

KCarl Smith, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Corrin Rankin, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Deneen Borelli, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Jack Brewer, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Kiyan Michael, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Dr. Alveda King, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Sharon LeVell, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Madgie Nicolas, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Rev. C.L. Bryant, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Diante Johnson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Stacy Washington, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Cecilia Johnson, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Chairman Glenn McCall, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Terrence K. Williams, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Calvin Tucker, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

David Harris Jr., Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

Paris Dennard, Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board Member

The rally will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Trump tweeted that almost one million people said they want to attend. Tulsa officials on Wednesday said they’re anticipating about 100,000 people.