Trump responds after Sen. Cotton declines to oppose Electoral College certification

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Monday to the news that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) would not join a Republican effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Cotton, widely considered a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, issued a statement on Sunday saying that he would not join a coalition of Senate Republicans seeking to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes on Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.
The president responded to the news on Twitter on Monday:
“How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!,” Trump tweeted.
The effort is led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), also considered potential presidential candidates in 2024.
The group has presented no new evidence of election problems.
