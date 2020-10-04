Trump Supporters Rally at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just before noon on Saturday.. the trucks started lining up at the State Capitol in NE Oklahoma City.

“Its just great seeing the support we are getting out here, its amazing.” Said Jerry Adams.

Organizers called it the Drive for 45. Its a nation-wide effort to put on rallies then drives to support the 45th president of the USA, Donald Trump.

Flags everywhere you look, bumper stickers and signs galore. Local politicians were also there to lend support. Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten even chiming in with his trumpet for the Star Spangled Banner

Trump Rally/Parade dubbed “Drive for 45” heading out from State Capitol earlier today. @kfor @NewsNationNow pic.twitter.com/33Y8XukuVy — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) October 3, 2020

Pro Trump Parade dubbed “Drive for 45” kicking off at State Capitol. Will travel 40+ miles around the metro. @kfor pic.twitter.com/54074vCxk0 — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) October 3, 2020

“People are scared to death to voice their approval for Donald trump. They are afraid of the repercussion. We’re not.” said Jerry Adams.

Oklahoma Drive for 45 leaders say its a road version of the popular boat parades.. They say the have signed up 10,000 members in just 5 weeks.

“We are out here to wake the silent majority and let them know that they have a voice.” said Stormi Sanchez.

“I love the ideal that he is going to let me keep my guns and I don’t have to worry about hiding them.” said Pamela Massengale.

Massengale is a farmer who says she is a democrat, but drove three hours from Soper, Oklahoma to be one of the many vehicles to drive together up Lincoln Blvd.

“We are supporting our president, Trump. I’m a farmer. It’s hard for us to make a living when we have to compete with China and President Trump wants it to be American made.” Said Massengale.

Organizers say they plan to do other drives in the state later in October and be back at the Capitol on Nov. 1 for another rally there.