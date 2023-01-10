YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.

The TSA released its annual list of “Top 10 catches,” a video compilation posted on the agency’s social media platforms the last week of the year that details some of the year’s more unusual finds.

“Guns, drugs, grenades, and more! Find out which jaw-dropping discoveries made our “Top 10 Catches of 2022!” TSA said on social media. Here is the list:

Soiled money inside crutches (El Paso International Airport)

An inert grenade (Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport)

Electric cattle prods inside a guitar case (Washington Dulles International Airport)

A gun inside a PlayStation (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)

Drug hidden in hair scrunchies (Boise Airport)

A knife hidden in a laptop (Richmond International Airport)

A gun in an arm sling (Greater Rochester International Airport)

A gun hidden inside jars of peanut butter (John F. Kennedy International Airport)

A gun inside a raw chicken (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport)

Fentanyl inside candy wrappers (Los Angeles International Airport)

According to The Washington Post, the list has been around since at least 2016, when the catches included a brandy bottle containing dead sea horses at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and a movie prop corpse intercepted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

This year, the TSA also reported seizing a record number of firearms at security checkpoints, surpassing 6,000 in a year for the first time. More than 88% of the guns were loaded, according to a news release from TSA issued on Dec. 16.

As a result of the record number of seizures, the TSA decided last month to raise the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag, with the maximum fine going from $13,910 to $14,950.

Firearm possession laws vary by location, but guns are never allowed in carry-on bags at any airport security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed-weapon permit.

Passengers who want to transport a firearm must do so in checked baggage and declare the firearms to their airline upon checking in. Airlines might also have additional requirements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.